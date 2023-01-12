Front-End Developer (Angular) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Software and digital services company who has grown into a multi-faceted digital powerhouse, who create bespoke software platforms, mobile apps, VR apps, and websites is seeking a Front-End Developer (Angular) with awith a strong design mindset and experience in customer facing applications.

DUTIES:

Front-end Developer (Angular) (Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, JIRA, Confluence, Git)

Work in a Scrum Team in a scaled agile setup consisting of several DevOps teams.

Develop and deliver the frontend part of new features of an existing application.

Collaborate with backend developers from your team to ensure high quality value adding solutions.

Contribute to a consistent, performant, and maintainable front-end architecture

Contribute to the Company’s Angular Design System and be part of the related developer community

Provide technical guidance to peers and other team members

Contribute to the refinement and implementation of programming guidelines/standards

Support and improve existing and new applications along with back-end architect and product support technicians as part of a DevOps culture

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in designing and developing enterprise scale web SPAs and reusable components/libraries in Angular (i.e., advanced in knowledge in Typescript, HTML5, SCSS is a must)

ATTRIBUTES:

A strong design mindset and experience in customer facing applications

Desired Skills:

