Full Stack Developer

We’re looking for talented, innovative team players to ensure we are successful in our mission to enable creators in emerging markets to monetize their content through our platform. Are you ready to join our fast paced, results driven, fully remote team?

Your role will consist of working with our highly skilled team in developing our line of consumer services end-to-end. We use CLEAN code methodology and have architected our tech stack using micro-services running on AWS Lambda and API Gateway with a NuxtJS and VueJS frontends and MongoDB for our database.

This clean, modern and easy to maintain stack allows us to focus on forward development and reach our ambitious vision of enabling local creators in emerging markets.

You will mostly be promoting our flagship brand [URL Removed] a suite of mobile games and video services in emerging markets. Currently operates in 8 countries and is rapidly growing in subscribers. Help us in launching the next 20 more markets!

Core responsibilities will include but are not limited to the following

Make architecture and technology choices for new product features and take real ownership as we continually improve our platform for our users.

Be accountable for the development environment and ensure that web infrastructure remains stable. Ensure the quality and usability of deliverables.

Focus on the development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of the database, and ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the front-end.

Write clear code, which is extremely scalable and maintainable over time and across locations.

Maintain site updates, fixing and troubleshooting bugs, and improving performance.

Staying current with trends in web application development and design and regularly assesses technological processes and makes recommendations to improve effectiveness.

Qualifications and experience

MSc in Computer Science or Software Engineering.

7+ year’s software development experience

4+ years of development experience in NodeJS

2+ years experience with MongoDB

Proficient with GIT

2+ years of modern Javascript development covering at least one of the major frameworks; Knowledge of NuxtJS beneficial. (we use Nuxt/Vue structure and methodology)

Working Knowledge of at least one of the three major cloud providers (Google Cloud, AWS or Azure)

Proven experience designing and implementing Micro-services architecture.

Experience with improving Software Development Lifecycle and CI/CD pipelines

Experience building user interfaces and with creating and consuming RESTful APIs

Experience in developing and designing Progressive Web App (PWA) and Single page Applications (SPA)

Working experience in an agile team environment is a big plus.

Fluent English and good verbal and writing communication skills.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Git

Javascript

MongoDB

NodeJS

