Full Stack Developer at Capital Assignments – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client a diverse and leading global fund adviser has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Full Stack developer who is technically strong in .NET/NET Core, Java, SQL, Web API, and AngularJS to build out new cloud based stored systems and assist in the integration of this and existing systems using your knowledge of Agile methodologies, whilst working closely with key stakeholders to maintain and develop new features.

You will join a dynamic team of motivated individuals, where you will use your analytical mindset and understanding of versioning tools in the financial services sector to share your expertise in pursuit to maintain a cultural collaborating environment

Desired Skills:

Full stack

.Net

net core

DevOps

Angular

SQL

AZURE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

