Global PC shipments in almost 30% decline

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 65,3-million units in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 28,5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to preliminary results by Gartner.

This marks the largest quarterly shipment decline since Gartner began tracking the PC market in the mid-1990s.

For the year, PC shipments reached 286,2-million units in 2022, a 16,2% decrease from 2021.

“The anticipation of a global recession, increased inflation and higher interest rates have had a major impact on PC demand,” says Mikako Kitagawa, director analyst at Gartner. “Since many consumers already have relatively new PCs that were purchased during the pandemic, a lack of affordability is superseding any motivation to buy, causing consumer PC demand to drop to its lowest level in years.

“The enterprise PC market is also being impacted by a slowing economy,” Kitagawa adds. “PC demand among enterprises began declining in the third quarter of 2022, but the market has now shifted from softness to deterioration. Enterprise buyers are extending PC lifecycles and delaying purchases, meaning the business market will likely not return to growth until 2024.”

Simultaneously, higher PC inventory levels started building in the first half of 2022 and have become a bottleneck for the PC market. Low PC supply caused by high demand and supply chain disruptions through 2021 quickly turned into an excess of supply once demand quickly and significantly slowed.

The top three vendors in the worldwide PC market remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2022, with Lenovo maintaining the the top spot in shipments.

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 4Q22 (Thousands of Units)

Company 4Q22 Shipments 4Q22 Market Share (%) 4Q21 Shipments 4Q21 Market Share (%) 4Q22-4Q21 Growth (%) Lenovo 15,663 24.0 21,933 24.0 -28.6 HP Inc. 13,216 20.2 18,646 20.4 -29.1 Dell 10,884 16.7 17,280 18.9 -37.0 Apple 7,011 10.7 7,807 8.6 -10.2 ASUS 4,876 7.5 6,078 6.7 -19.8 Acer 3,589 5.5 6,104 6.7 -41.2 Others 10,051 15.4 13,447 14.7 -25.3 Total 65,292 100.0 91,296 100.0 -28.5

While Lenovo maintained 24% market share, the company experienced its steepest decline since Gartner started tracking the PC market. Lenovo’s shipments fell in all regions except in Japan, declining over 30% in EMEA and Latin America.

HP and Dell also experienced historically steep declines. HP was hit hardest in the EMEA market, where shipments decreased 44% year-over-year. For Dell, weak demand in the large business market impacted shipments in the second half of 2022.

The EMEA PC market had a historical decline of 37,2% year over year, due to the intersection of political unrest, inflationary pressures, interest rate increases and a pending recession.

“A decline of this magnitude only happens when market demand effectively comes to a halt,” says Kitagawa. “Business and consumer confidence across EMEA has collapsed, leading to a huge drop in PC demand. A massive increase in inventory has also severely limited sell-in opportunities as sellers focus on moving old stock.”

The Asia Pacific market excluding Japan declined 29,4% year-over-year, mainly due to the market in China. While the fourth quarter has traditionally been peak season for China’s business PC market, budget cuts by the Chinese government and uncertainty around changing Covid policies led to a significant drop in overall PC demand.

Annual Overview: PC Market Collapses After Covid Boom

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 286,2-million units in 2022, a 16,2% decrease from 2021 and the worst annual shipment decline in Gartner’s PC tracking history.

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 2022 (Thousands of Units)

Company 2022 Shipments 2022 Market Share (%) 2021 Shipments 2021 Market Share (%) 2022-2021 Growth (%) Lenovo 68,997 24.1 83,449 24.4 -17.3 HP Inc. 55,558 19.4 74,181 21.7 -25.1 Dell 50,007 17.5 59,560 17.4 -16.0 Apple 27,911 9.8 26,944 7.9 3.6 Asus 20,662 7.2 21,634 6.3 -4.5 Acer 18,708 6.5 24,256 7.1 -22.9 Others 44,353 15.5 51,703 15.1 -14.2 Total 286,197 100.0 341,727 100.0 -16.2

“Total PC shipments in 2022 were close to pre-Covid levels, with 2019 shipments well below 300-million units,” says Kitagawa. “The PC industry experienced very unusual ups and downs over the past 11 years. After the extraordinary growth period between 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the market has clearly begun a downward trend which will continue until the beginning of 2024.”