Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Jan 12, 2023

Intermediate Software Developer
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Domain driven design
  • MVC
  • Other languages
  • SSRS
  • WebAPI / Rest services
  • Architecture experience
  • Insurance
  • Accounting
  • Financial

JOB REQUIREMENT

  • At least 3+ year’s .NET development experience
  • Solid C# development experience
  • Experience using C# 4+
  • NET coding experience
  • Good MS SQL design and programming experience
  • HTML, Javascript and CSS
  • Angular Typescript

Desired Skills:

  • Angular Typescript
  • • Good MS SQL design
  • Solid C# development experience

