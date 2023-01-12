Intermediate SQL DBA – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 12, 2023

We are looking for a Intermediate SQL DBA with a minimum of 5 years experience within the Data and Analytics environment. Join the team and share their passion for implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • DBA Certifications

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a DBA, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment.

  • Experience working with at least 50+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.

  • Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.

  • Responsible for performance, integrity, security, planning and development of the database environment.

  • Troubleshooting issues on behalf of the applications team.

Work Environment:

  • Remote.

Physical demands:

  • Sitting.

Travel:

  • From time to time.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

