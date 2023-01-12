iOS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

You will be joining the Cape Town Team working to take the current open beta product to its full fruition and push into the market. You will develop experiences that are as beautiful and visually complex as they are helpful and optimised.

Requirements

Strong knowledge of Swift

Strong understanding of design patterns and Object-Oriented Programming

Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns, and best practices

In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs

Nice To Have

An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) – e.g. backend web services

Line management of junior developers

Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs

Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)

Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)

Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging

Experience with AppStoreConnect, release process

Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).

Experience with SwiftUI

Experience with StoreKit

Experience with CoreAnimation

Desired Skills:

APIs

iOS

Object-Oriented Programming

REST API

RESTful Services

Swift

About The Employer:

They are dedicated to helping users improve their financial wellbeing – provide access to your financial data, including credit report and score, as well as Open Banking data.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Flexi Hours

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Study Allowance

