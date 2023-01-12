IT Project Manager at Ntice Search

Our client, The Automobile Association of South Africa NPC, has a 10-month contract opportunity available for a suitably qualified IT Project Manager, based at their offices in Midrand, Gauteng
The IT Project Manager will be responsible for the planning of projects and ensuring successful and timeous completion thereof
This includes responsibility for the coordination, implementation, execution and control all IT related projects, while ensuring alignment with company strategy, commitments, and goals
The IT Project Manager will manage projects from initiation and development to execution and follow-up and report on project status
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Plan and implement projects
- Provide project support
- Effectively apply Agile implementation methodology and enforce project standards
- Assist in defining and facilitating the project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with management and stakeholders
- Create a project calendar, accurately estimating time and resources required to complete the project
- Organise and communicate information to key stakeholders, and assign resources to each phase
- Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities within area of responsibility
- Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path
- Assist with the development of full-scale project plans, execute project work plans, and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements
- Track project deliverables using appropriate tools
- Manage day-to-day operational aspects of projects
- Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans
- Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders using a variety of channels/tools
- Minimize exposure and risk on projects by analyzing data, anticipating, identifying, and implementing mitigation measures
- Present reports defining project progress, problems, and solutions
- Implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs
- Identify and resolve issues and/or conflicts within the implementation process
- Ensure project documents are complete, current, and organised appropriately
- Set and continually manage project expectations with team members, customers and other stakeholders
- Monitor project budget
- Forecast evaluations and assess results
- Any other related duties as signed by the Project Manager and/or Group IT Manager from time to time
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or any IT related studies
- Project Management Certification (PMP) from the Project Management Institute (PMI) is highly desired
- A minimum of 7-10 years’ work experience with at least 1-2 years of direct Agile Project Management experience, including managing all aspects of process development and execution
Knowledge and Skills:
Job Knowledge:
- Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management
- Knowledge of Agile Project Management methodologies
- Knowledge of Agile Project Management Techniques and Tools
- Demonstrate knowledge of modern leadership and negotiation theories
- Advanced computer knowledge working with MS Office packages, Project Management Software including Scheduling, Planning, Tracking, Cost Control and Budgeting Tools
- Exceptional knowledge of organisational behaviour
Job Related Skills:
- Able to work independently as well as cross-functionally in an organisation to successfully implement projects
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to explain new concepts to audiences with no prior knowledge or information
- Ability to evaluate and assess financial, economic, and statistical data to manage risk.
- Team-first attitude and a positive demeanour
- Excellent business and financial management skills
- Efficient team management skills
- Ability to resolve conflict situations
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Ability to anticipate and manage change in a fast paced business environment.
- Ability to consider and advise on the consequences of various courses of action, including an understanding of the repercussions on other activities
- Strong sense of responsibility and ability to work with minimal supervision
- Ability to manage multiple tasks, organise priorities and meet deadlines
- Expertise in relationship building and relationship management, desire and ability to develop strong working relationships across cultural and geographic boundaries
- Detailed attention to quality of deliverables
- Desire and ability to demonstrate initiative
- Ability to apply logic and reason to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions, or approaches to problems
- Manage one’s own time and the time of others
Other:
The successful applicant must be prepared to travel nationally (1/2 x during 10-month contract) and work flexible hours
Salary:
Competitive salary on offer
Desired Skills:
- Bachelors Degree
- Project Management
- Information Technology