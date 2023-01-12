IT Project Manager at Ntice Search – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, The Automobile Association of South Africa NPC, has a 10-month contract opportunity available for a suitably qualified IT Project Manager, based at their offices in Midrand, Gauteng

The IT Project Manager will be responsible for the planning of projects and ensuring successful and timeous completion thereof

This includes responsibility for the coordination, implementation, execution and control all IT related projects, while ensuring alignment with company strategy, commitments, and goals

The IT Project Manager will manage projects from initiation and development to execution and follow-up and report on project status

Duties and Responsibilities:

Plan and implement projects

Provide project support

Effectively apply Agile implementation methodology and enforce project standards

Assist in defining and facilitating the project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with management and stakeholders

Create a project calendar, accurately estimating time and resources required to complete the project

Organise and communicate information to key stakeholders, and assign resources to each phase

Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities within area of responsibility

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path

Assist with the development of full-scale project plans, execute project work plans, and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements

Track project deliverables using appropriate tools

Manage day-to-day operational aspects of projects

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders using a variety of channels/tools

Minimize exposure and risk on projects by analyzing data, anticipating, identifying, and implementing mitigation measures

Present reports defining project progress, problems, and solutions

Implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs

Identify and resolve issues and/or conflicts within the implementation process

Ensure project documents are complete, current, and organised appropriately

Set and continually manage project expectations with team members, customers and other stakeholders

Monitor project budget

Forecast evaluations and assess results

Any other related duties as signed by the Project Manager and/or Group IT Manager from time to time

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or any IT related studies

Project Management Certification (PMP) from the Project Management Institute (PMI) is highly desired

A minimum of 7-10 years’ work experience with at least 1-2 years of direct Agile Project Management experience, including managing all aspects of process development and execution

Knowledge and Skills:

Job Knowledge:

Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management

Knowledge of Agile Project Management methodologies

Knowledge of Agile Project Management Techniques and Tools

Demonstrate knowledge of modern leadership and negotiation theories

Advanced computer knowledge working with MS Office packages, Project Management Software including Scheduling, Planning, Tracking, Cost Control and Budgeting Tools

Exceptional knowledge of organisational behaviour

Job Related Skills:

Able to work independently as well as cross-functionally in an organisation to successfully implement projects

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to explain new concepts to audiences with no prior knowledge or information

Ability to evaluate and assess financial, economic, and statistical data to manage risk.

Team-first attitude and a positive demeanour

Excellent business and financial management skills

Efficient team management skills

Ability to resolve conflict situations

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Ability to anticipate and manage change in a fast paced business environment.

Ability to consider and advise on the consequences of various courses of action, including an understanding of the repercussions on other activities

Strong sense of responsibility and ability to work with minimal supervision

Ability to manage multiple tasks, organise priorities and meet deadlines

Expertise in relationship building and relationship management, desire and ability to develop strong working relationships across cultural and geographic boundaries

Detailed attention to quality of deliverables

Desire and ability to demonstrate initiative

Ability to apply logic and reason to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions, or approaches to problems

Manage one’s own time and the time of others

Other:

The successful applicant must be prepared to travel nationally (1/2 x during 10-month contract) and work flexible hours

Salary:

Competitive salary on offer

Desired Skills:

Bachelors Degree

Project Management

Information Technology

