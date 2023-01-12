IT Technician

Jan 12, 2023

Pinetown – Busy IT Company supporting local businesses is looking to expand their team. Flexible and adaptable, the person suited for this position must be a problem solver and have at least 1-2 years’ experience in the IT Industry in the area of Network, Desktop Solutions and Hardware.
Responsibilities:

  • Troubleshoot and solve Network and Desktop Concerns
  • Attend to clients concerns remotely or travel locally to attend to clients queries
  • Able to communicate with clients about technical issues in layman’s terms.
  • Support clients with Key Software

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Tertiary education
  • 1-2 years’ experience in an IT environment

Drivers License and Own Vehicle

Salary R12 000 – R14 000
Weekend Work and Overtime may be required.

If you are not contacted within 7 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Server Management
  • Problem Solver
  • IT Solutions
  • Network Support
  • Desktop Support
  • Email Support

