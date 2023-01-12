IT Technician

Pinetown – Busy IT Company supporting local businesses is looking to expand their team. Flexible and adaptable, the person suited for this position must be a problem solver and have at least 1-2 years’ experience in the IT Industry in the area of Network, Desktop Solutions and Hardware.
Responsibilities:
- Troubleshoot and solve Network and Desktop Concerns
- Attend to clients concerns remotely or travel locally to attend to clients queries
- Able to communicate with clients about technical issues in layman’s terms.
- Support clients with Key Software
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Tertiary education
- 1-2 years’ experience in an IT environment
Drivers License and Own Vehicle
Salary R12 000 – R14 000
Weekend Work and Overtime may be required.
If you are not contacted within 7 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Server Management
- Problem Solver
- IT Solutions
- Network Support
- Desktop Support
- Email Support