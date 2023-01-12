IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Pinetown – Busy IT Company supporting local businesses is looking to expand their team. Flexible and adaptable, the person suited for this position must be a problem solver and have at least 1-2 years’ experience in the IT Industry in the area of Network, Desktop Solutions and Hardware.

Responsibilities:

Troubleshoot and solve Network and Desktop Concerns

Attend to clients concerns remotely or travel locally to attend to clients queries

Able to communicate with clients about technical issues in layman’s terms.

Support clients with Key Software

Requirements:

Relevant IT Tertiary education

1-2 years’ experience in an IT environment

Drivers License and Own Vehicle

Salary R12 000 – R14 000

Weekend Work and Overtime may be required.

If you are not contacted within 7 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Server Management

Problem Solver

IT Solutions

Network Support

Desktop Support

Email Support

Learn more/Apply for this position