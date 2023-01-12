Java Programmer/ Developer – Western Cape Brackenfell

Our client is a leading retailer and looking for a java programmer to join their team of experts. As the Senior Developer, you will need to have a deep specialized knowledge beyond your peers in SAP cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems. As the Java Programmer/ Developer, you will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You must be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Qualifications:

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science (or similar) – Essential

Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years of study specified – Essential

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience in Cloud Technologies – Essential

5+ years’ experience in being a developer within a development team – Essential

5+ years’ experience in software development and testing – Essential

5+ years’ experience in working on projects in both Agile and DevOps – Essential

3+ years’ experience in Spring MVC and Java OOP – Essential

Desired Skills:

Agile

DevOps

Java

MVC

Object-Oriented Programming

SAP

Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

