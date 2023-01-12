Junior DevOps Engineer

Our client is looking for a passionate and self-motivated Junior DevOps Engineer to join their team that will be responsible for implementing and supporting our infrastructure using a variety of DevOps tools. You will work closely with a number of different team’s business analysts, developers, internal IT infrastructure, IT Security, users or stakeholders to continue to further improve our technology and processes in our growing business.

Responsibilities:

Enhance systems monitoring and metrics reporting.

Work closely with developers to improve quality and efficiency of the software.

Troubleshoot production issues and perform maintenance on infrastructure, build pipelines and applications.

Setup and maintain related documentation.

Automating manual and repetitive tasks to further.

Managing reliability and availability of our infrastructure.

Participating in enhancements, upgrades and implementation of new and existing technologies.

Experience required:

Working knowledge with Kubernetes

Working knowledge of monitoring tools (Grafana / Prometheus / ElasticSearch / Kibana)

Working knowledge with AWS (S3, IAM, EC2, ASG, etc)

Working knowledge with Windows and Linux Operating Systems.

Working knowledge with GitHub or other version control systems.

Experience with Confluence / Jira is desirable.

Bash, PowerShell, Python or any other scripting language is desirable.

Some working knowledge of databases (MS SQL, PostgreSQL)

Understanding of Infrastructure as code and configuration management (Terraform / Chef)

Understanding Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment methodologies

Desired Skills:

AWS

Confluence

Continuous Improvement

DevOps

GitHub

Kubernetes

Linux

