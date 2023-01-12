Junior DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is looking for a passionate and self-motivated Junior DevOps Engineer to join their team that will be responsible for implementing and supporting our infrastructure using a variety of DevOps tools. You will work closely with a number of different team’s business analysts, developers, internal IT infrastructure, IT Security, users or stakeholders to continue to further improve our technology and processes in our growing business.
Responsibilities:
- Enhance systems monitoring and metrics reporting.
- Work closely with developers to improve quality and efficiency of the software.
- Troubleshoot production issues and perform maintenance on infrastructure, build pipelines and applications.
- Setup and maintain related documentation.
- Automating manual and repetitive tasks to further.
- Managing reliability and availability of our infrastructure.
- Participating in enhancements, upgrades and implementation of new and existing technologies.
Experience required:
- Working knowledge with Kubernetes
- Working knowledge of monitoring tools (Grafana / Prometheus / ElasticSearch / Kibana)
- Working knowledge with AWS (S3, IAM, EC2, ASG, etc)
- Working knowledge with Windows and Linux Operating Systems.
- Working knowledge with GitHub or other version control systems.
- Experience with Confluence / Jira is desirable.
- Bash, PowerShell, Python or any other scripting language is desirable.
- Some working knowledge of databases (MS SQL, PostgreSQL)
- Understanding of Infrastructure as code and configuration management (Terraform / Chef)
- Understanding Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment methodologies