Junior DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 12, 2023

Our client is looking for a passionate and self-motivated Junior DevOps Engineer to join their team that will be responsible for implementing and supporting our infrastructure using a variety of DevOps tools. You will work closely with a number of different team’s business analysts, developers, internal IT infrastructure, IT Security, users or stakeholders to continue to further improve our technology and processes in our growing business.

Responsibilities:

  • Enhance systems monitoring and metrics reporting.

  • Work closely with developers to improve quality and efficiency of the software.

  • Troubleshoot production issues and perform maintenance on infrastructure, build pipelines and applications.

  • Setup and maintain related documentation.

  • Automating manual and repetitive tasks to further.

  • Managing reliability and availability of our infrastructure.

  • Participating in enhancements, upgrades and implementation of new and existing technologies.

Experience required:

  • Working knowledge with Kubernetes

  • Working knowledge of monitoring tools (Grafana / Prometheus / ElasticSearch / Kibana)

  • Working knowledge with AWS (S3, IAM, EC2, ASG, etc)

  • Working knowledge with Windows and Linux Operating Systems.

  • Working knowledge with GitHub or other version control systems.

  • Experience with Confluence / Jira is desirable.

  • Bash, PowerShell, Python or any other scripting language is desirable.

  • Some working knowledge of databases (MS SQL, PostgreSQL)

  • Understanding of Infrastructure as code and configuration management (Terraform / Chef)

  • Understanding Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Confluence
  • Continuous Improvement
  • DevOps
  • GitHub
  • Kubernetes
  • Linux

