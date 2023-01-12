Kaspersky, Vox deliver protection for SA users

Kaspersky has partnered with Vox, an Internet Service Provider and telecom operator in South Africa, to boost cyber protection of local users.

Vox was looking for consumer cybersecurity solutions that would strengthen the protection of its customers from malware. After partnering with Kaspersky, Vox offered Kaspersky consumer solutions under its own brand to its customers, which increased cybersecurity, expanded the line of its value-added services to clients and generated new revenue.

Vox Telecommunications offers a range of innovative data, communications, and collaboration services to individuals. With millions of customers all over South Africa, Vox saw that malware infections were fast becoming a serious problem. The customers often suffered from data theft, along with time and productivity losses.

For Vox, active infections caused bandwidth clogging due to botnet activity and junk traffic, while affected customers were calling and emailing support, increasing the workload on the technical support team. This, in turn, affected the business of the company as a whole: since many users believe that safeguarding the web is the Internet service provider’s direct responsibility, they viewed cases of infection as failings on the provider’s part.

Therefore, Vox was looking for a solution that would enable to safeguard their customers, while at the same time improving the company image and getting new revenue streams.

Richard Frost, head of product cyber security at Vox, comments: “Cybersecurity is important to Vox, and we aim to offer cybersecurity services to a wider audience. To do that, we use a subscription basis model to allow our clients to reduce once off expenditures and gain access to a monthly service. We expect this to boost cyber protection levels for many users in South Africa. For Vox, the partnership with Kaspersky also helps to expand the value-added service portfolio and generate a new source of revenue.”

Amir Kanaan, MD: Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky, comments: “According to Kaspersky Security Network statistics, in South Africa about every third user was affected by online and offline threats throughout 2022. This is a challenge for both corporate and home users.

“Kaspersky has been delivering award-winning cybersecurity solutions for over 25 years. As a result of our partnership with Vox, we are happy to see our solutions become available for more users in the region, increasing protection levels. The partnership will also help to increase the average revenue per unit and lifetime value by providing a range of seamless privacy and security services for customers’ devices.”

Vox is offering its customers Kaspersky B2C security solutions which protect from all sorts of viruses, Trojans, ransomware and other threats, without sacrificing system speed and performance, championing user privacy through encryption of important data. Vox customers can choose the Kaspersky consumer products in the Vox online shop as a value-added offering on a subscription basis.

The customers especially appreciate the end-to-end capabilities of the product (such as the VPN and Safe Kids functionality) and the ability to select the required number of licenses. All this makes the users’ data safer and ensures that their whole family is protected.