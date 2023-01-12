PAICTA, Check Point partner to on cybersecurity skills access

The Pan African Information Communication Technology Association (PAICTA), an organisation that advocates for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), young people, women, and people with disabilities by creating an integrated and inclusive society through integrated digital platforms, has partnered with Check Point Software Technologies.

The collaboration will enable PAICTA to distribute Check Point cybersecurity training material to tertiary institutions across Africa as both organisations work towards bridging the skills gap that exists for these professionals.

PAICTA was established in 2020 with the mandate of addressing the digital challenges faced by SMEs, youth, women, and persons with disability. The organisation aims to contribute towards a transformed digital economy led by African youth-owned, empowered women, people with disabilities, and SMEs that will eradicate poverty through the availability of jobs and technology innovation.

“This partnership supports the Check Point vision of upskilling more people and creating job opportunities. As a global organisation, it is imperative to partner with local organisations who can engage with the communities that Check Point can support and offer training to. PAICTA is the perfect partner due to their incredible networks in Africa with government and tertiary education facilities,” says Charnie-Lee Adams Kruger, SADC country manager at Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point will provide PAICTA with access to training and instructors online who are Check Point learning and training experts. This will give the universities who are working with PAICTA the means to ensure their lecturers are certified and empowered to train students themselves. University students and faculty members will also be able to access Check Point cybersecurity training online for free.

PAICTA will ensure the dissemination of Check Point training throughout Africa, especially to the tertiary institutions currently not providing cybersecurity courses. Once faculty members at these institutions complete their basic CCSA (Check Point Certified Security Administrator) certifications, the opportunities to undergo advanced Check Point training in different areas are virtually limitless.

“In Africa, more than 50% of the youth is unemployed, according to data portal, Trading Economics. Digital skills development is therefore a critical building block to grow communities and economies. PAICTA was established to help close the digital divide. With partnerships such as the one we have in place with Check Point, we advocate for equitable access to cybersecurity training regardless of age, ethnicity, language, education, and socio-economic status,” says Sonwabo Mdwaba, founder and president of PAICTA.

Additionally, PAICTA is running internships for learners in South Africa with 46 pupils having already completed their Check Point courses. PAICTA has also introduced a sign up page for those interested in taking Check Point online courses.

“From software development and cybersecurity to IT change management skills, the youth across Africa can find opportunities in the SMB sector. This is where the focus must fall to enhance the skills and empowering them to become entrepreneurs and grow this vital sector of the continent’s economy. Check Point provides a perfect starting point especially when it comes to getting essential cybersecurity skills in place,” says Professor Nobert Jere, a board advisory member of PAICTA.