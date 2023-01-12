SAP Business Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a SAP Business Analyst who has Procurement and Supply Chain Experience with experience in Business Analysis with exposure to Systems and Systems delivery projects. The ideal candidate would also have experience with stakeholder engagement and training.
The role will also include post go-live support of end users as well as selected system administration tasks (User access requests, reviewing PGLS support tickets). The individual should have the ability to work independently (with appropriate management oversight, but not micro-management).
Desirable Skillset/ Experience working in:
Business Analysis:
- Defining and documenting business processes
- Interview stakeholders and facilitate workshops
- Gather and document functional requirements
- Define operational and analytical reports
Systems Analysis and Support
- Coordinate with IT teams in System delivery
- Document test scenarios
- Review unit test results, participate in system integration testing, and lead user acceptance testing
- Assist with post go live support and end user support
- Support incident management
Comms and Change Management
- Creation of training material
- Support system training activities
- Support Change activities and communication
- Understanding of the project management life cycles.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Business Analyst
- Procurement
- SCM
- Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years