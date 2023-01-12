SAP Business Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a SAP Business Analyst who has Procurement and Supply Chain Experience with experience in Business Analysis with exposure to Systems and Systems delivery projects. The ideal candidate would also have experience with stakeholder engagement and training.

The role will also include post go-live support of end users as well as selected system administration tasks (User access requests, reviewing PGLS support tickets). The individual should have the ability to work independently (with appropriate management oversight, but not micro-management).

Desirable Skillset/ Experience working in:

Business Analysis:

Defining and documenting business processes

Interview stakeholders and facilitate workshops

Gather and document functional requirements

Define operational and analytical reports

Systems Analysis and Support

Coordinate with IT teams in System delivery

Document test scenarios

Review unit test results, participate in system integration testing, and lead user acceptance testing

Assist with post go live support and end user support

Support incident management

Comms and Change Management

Creation of training material

Support system training activities

Support Change activities and communication

Understanding of the project management life cycles.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Business Analyst

Procurement

SCM

Supply Chain

Supply Chain Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

