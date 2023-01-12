SAP Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a SAP MM Consultant with Ariba Network error resolution experience.
The Consultant will be charged with Daily monitoring, investigation and resolution of internal application errors identified by the technical support team in accordance with the application error management procedure and business structure.
Experience required, but not limited to:
- Compile and maintain Internal Error template consisting of error type, bucket type, Root Cause and Mitigation actions
- Compile and maintain procedure documents across all error types that outlines resolution steps
- Generate Excel reports to track and monitor internal errors across document types, BU’s, regions, etc.
- Interpret trends to identify and highlight any key concerns, together with resulting actions
- Circulate reports for visibility
- Assist with identification of improvement opportunities:
- Compile BRD’s (Business Requirement Documents)
- Assist with any UAT (User Acceptance Testing) requirements
- Collaborate and support other regions with Internal Error resolution, upskilling, identification of improvement opportunities
APPLY NOW FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- MM
- Ariba
- Error
- resolution
- UAT
- BRD
- root cause
- mitigation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years