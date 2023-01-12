SAP Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a SAP MM Consultant with Ariba Network error resolution experience.

The Consultant will be charged with Daily monitoring, investigation and resolution of internal application errors identified by the technical support team in accordance with the application error management procedure and business structure.

Experience required, but not limited to:

Compile and maintain Internal Error template consisting of error type, bucket type, Root Cause and Mitigation actions

Compile and maintain procedure documents across all error types that outlines resolution steps

Generate Excel reports to track and monitor internal errors across document types, BU’s, regions, etc.

Interpret trends to identify and highlight any key concerns, together with resulting actions

Circulate reports for visibility

Assist with identification of improvement opportunities:

Compile BRD’s (Business Requirement Documents)

Assist with any UAT (User Acceptance Testing) requirements

Collaborate and support other regions with Internal Error resolution, upskilling, identification of improvement opportunities

APPLY NOW FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Desired Skills:

SAP

MM

Ariba

Error

resolution

UAT

BRD

root cause

mitigation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position