Senior C# Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Sandown

Client is looking for a Mid to Senior C# Developer. Would prefer some exposure to Azure Cloud technologies. With experience to provide effective and strategic technical development of systems, including new developments, maintenance, enhancement and support of existing systems. In addition, provide support and assistance to the team as subject matter experts of the systems being supported.
Strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills, with the ability to balance multiple tasks with high attention to detail is required.
Experience, skill and capability
- A bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, information technology or similar
- .Net Core 5 or higher (minimum of 3 years’ experience)
- Angular 9 or higher
- SQL
- Git knowledge
- Azure DevOps
- Azure Cloud technologies
- Good understanding of OOP principles
- Experience developing and securing RESTful API’s
- Experience with CI/CD
- Knowledge of event driven programming
- Unit & Integration Testing
- Good knowledge of SDLC
- Ability to start and finish projects/features within time
- Team player
- Problem solving and analytical skills
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work independently and complete projects with minimal supervision
- Experience with working in an agile environment
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- .Net Core
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree