Senior C# Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Client is looking for a Mid to Senior C# Developer. Would prefer some exposure to Azure Cloud technologies. With experience to provide effective and strategic technical development of systems, including new developments, maintenance, enhancement and support of existing systems. In addition, provide support and assistance to the team as subject matter experts of the systems being supported.

Strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills, with the ability to balance multiple tasks with high attention to detail is required.

Experience, skill and capability

A bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, information technology or similar

.Net Core 5 or higher (minimum of 3 years’ experience)

Angular 9 or higher

SQL

Git knowledge

Azure DevOps

Azure Cloud technologies

Good understanding of OOP principles

Experience developing and securing RESTful API’s

Experience with CI/CD

Knowledge of event driven programming

Unit & Integration Testing

Good knowledge of SDLC

Ability to start and finish projects/features within time

Team player

Problem solving and analytical skills

Good written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work independently and complete projects with minimal supervision

Experience with working in an agile environment

Desired Skills:

C#

Azure

.Net Core

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

