Senior Data Engineer at Sabenza IT

As a Senior Data Engineer, you’ll have the opportunity to work with our datacenter team on building and maintaining an operational data pipeline. You will be responsible for creating, testing, debugging and documenting infrastructure components as well as managing its performance. You should have experience in writing python code that interacts with databases such as MySQL or Postgres.

Requirements:

Develops, tests and deploys information extraction, analysis and management solutions

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs

Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements

Participates in architecture, design, testing and deployment of the applications

Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, Spark cluster

Manages the day to day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance and monitoring

Use Python for debugging and custom data mining

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development and design

Knowledge of Databricks, SQL and Python preferred

8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling; 5 years of experience designing and implementing high performance applications for cloud platforms such as AWS preferred

Core capability is on Databricks and Synapse

Desired Skills:

Python

Mysql

Postgres

Databricks

SQL

AWS

Synapse

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

