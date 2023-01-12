Senior Data Engineer at Sabenza IT

As a Senior Data Engineer, you’ll have the opportunity to work with our datacenter team on building and maintaining an operational data pipeline. You will be responsible for creating, testing, debugging and documenting infrastructure components as well as managing its performance. You should have experience in writing python code that interacts with databases such as MySQL or Postgres.
Requirements:
- Develops, tests and deploys information extraction, analysis and management solutions
- Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs
- Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements
- Participates in architecture, design, testing and deployment of the applications
- Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow
- Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, Spark cluster
- Manages the day to day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance and monitoring
- Use Python for debugging and custom data mining
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- 8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development and design
- Knowledge of Databricks, SQL and Python preferred
- 8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling; 5 years of experience designing and implementing high performance applications for cloud platforms such as AWS preferred
- Core capability is on Databricks and Synapse
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Mysql
- Postgres
- Databricks
- SQL
- AWS
- Synapse
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree