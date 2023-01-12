Senior Front End Developer

Senior Front-End Developer

My client is a family owned and run export trading business based in Durban that has been in existence for the last 50 years. They specialise in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world.

They are looking for a skilled and experienced Front-End Developer to join a team of 6 passionate developers working on a next generation solution for international trade.

Their software solution (Gateway) has been developed and deployed as an online ordering and logistics platform to cater for container exports with a particular focus on simplifying consolidated mixed FMCG consignments.

Gateway was launched in 2018 and has served the company well for the past five years. We are entering an exciting phase of development as we seek to leverage the platform to add value to both customers and suppliers. During this phase of development, we will be focusing on:

Improving customer engagement.

Simplifying the ordering process.

Influencing user behaviour with targeted advertising and product suggestions.

Empowering our suppliers to have visibility and control of their products, pricing and special deals.

Gateway is built with the following technology stack:

AngularJS, Less front-end

.NET WebAPI back-end

SQL Server database

Key functions will include:

Development of significant new application interfaces and features:

o Interface for suppliers to access and maintain their inventory and pricing.

o Improve product search and redesign workflow to bring products front and center (current workflow requires a number of steps before users see products)

o Improve various aspects of the UI and UX to simplify and enhance the platform.

o Interface for suppliers to access and maintain their inventory and pricing. o Improve product search and redesign workflow to bring products front and center (current workflow requires a number of steps before users see products) o Improve various aspects of the UI and UX to simplify and enhance the platform. Revamp of the current application dashboard for a more intuitive user experience as well as presenting users with targeted product information and marketing content.

Developing enhancements to existing functionality and features to make the use of the application more efficient.

Enhancing our platform with pixel perfect, flexible styling.

Work with relevant stakeholders in the business to feed into the UX and UI design of new application features.

Standardise existing code base (layouts / styling / components) where necessary.

Create administration interfaces for a number of config tables that don’t yet have a UI.

Skills, Ability and Experience include:

JavaScript expert

Strong UI and UX design flair

Highly competent with html styling (Less)

At least 7 years of development experience

Angular / AngularJS experience

Experience with AdobeXD/Figma/Inkscape or similar would be an advantage

Ideal characteristics include:

Ideal characteristics include: Pixel perfection, meticulous

Disciplined, keeps to a high standard

Creative

Enjoys a challenge

Stimulated to push the boundaries of what is possible

Good communicator

Detailed oriented

Please do not apply if you do not have the required skills set.

Remuneration will be based on experience.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript React

Front-end Development

Front-end

Javascript Framework

Development Frontend

Responsive design

UI and UX design flair

Angular

AngularJS

AdobeXD

Figma

Inkscape

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Water Freight

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position