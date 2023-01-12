Senior Full-Stack C# ASP .Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer. The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client-side technologies. This is a small company, and the candidate must be willing to learn about new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development. The candidate must, however, be strong on the web client development side. If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.

DUTIES:

Write, develop, and test high quality code.

Peer review work.

Mentor more Junior Developers.

Lead on designs for software solutions and large project.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience-based equivalent

Specific Skills & Experience:

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies.

JavaScript (Angular / React / Vue / JavaScript framework).

Typescript.

CSS.

Proven formal software development experience.

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework).

Experienced using source control.

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

Advantages:

Financial industry background.

Azure service.

ATTRIBUTES:

Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems.

The candidate should also be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

Analytical thinking with attention to detail.

Willing to learn new technologies.

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment.

COMMENTS:

