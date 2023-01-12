Senior Fullstack Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Faerie Glen

This job will be to design and implement multi-tier client systems using .Net and SQL server technologies, and object-oriented methodologies.

Evaluate user requests for new or change requests.

Find ways to improve existing software architecture.

Contribute towards product strategy and roadmap.

Create best practices for the team and ensure that appropriate levels of quality assurance have been met for all existing and future projects.

Manage projects independently with minimal supervision.

Proficient in both front-end and back-end languages and frameworks, as well as in server, network, and hosting environments.

Support and maintain SDLC (software development life-cycle).

Be willing to assist with database administration including daily health checks and monitor

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Full stack

AngularJS

RESTful

SQL

.Net

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

