Senior IT Technician at WebHelp UK – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Do you have IT experience and a passion for helping others, and are you seeking a new job in Johannesburg? Webhelp is helping a collaborative company recruit a Senior IT Technician, and the role comes with an attractive salary and benefits package.

As a Senior IT Technician, you will work as part of a geographically dispersed IT Infrastructure team enabling Webhelp’s IT. Infrastructure to run effectively and efficiently. You will ensure that common IT practices are adopted and observed and documentation is maintained.

In your first few weeks in this Senior IT Technician role, you can expect to:

Work as part of a geographically dispersed team to support and maintain IT systems

Work with internal and external parties such as clients, project managers, vendors, and IT teams in a professional, expert, and courteous manner

Participate in and lead team meetings/briefings

Report issues and ensure they are resolved and escalated appropriately.

To apply and be successful in this Senior IT Technician role, you will need prior experience managing vulnerabilities across Servers and End User devices. You will also require the following:

Management of Active Directory, Group Policy, and Scripting (PowerShell, VB Script and Terraform)

Experience working with Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];) and End-user environments (Windows 10 Pro)Experience in managing Virtualization environments (VMWare, Hyper V, Nutanix)Experience managing application patching (Chrome, Edge, Adobe, Citrix etc.)Technical troubleshooting of routine hardware and software issues courteously and expeditiously.

You will receive an excellent salary and benefits package for your knowledge, expertise and flexibility.

To apply for this Full-time Senior IT Technician job in Johannesburg, please get in touch with the Webhelp team today. Please refer any friends or colleagues for this role or direct them to our Careers page on our website.

After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers today.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

