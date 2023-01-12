Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

Jan 12, 2023

ENVIRONMENT:

A boutique company in the fields of Intelligent Automation (IA), Digitization, Virtual agents, and Low code solutions, is seeking a Software Developer who understands and adapts to the Engineering methodologies which include Agile and Water/Scrum/Fall. You must have a BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification.

DUTIES:

  • Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications, and coding standards.
  • Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes
  • Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.
  • Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.
  • Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team
  • Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.
  • Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, and release management, testing and support artefacts.
  • Maintain timesheets, tasks, and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.
  • Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.
  • Work closely with operations to foster a Development and Operations culture

Relationship Management:

  • Establish, manage, and maintain relationships with all stakeholders regarding ongoing projects in Engineering and development
  • Oversee resolution of identified conflict and issues through with team and relevant stakeholders

Customer Service & TCF:

  • Maintain a high level of service to customers (internal and external) according to the service standards as set by the company.
  • Ensure all customers are treated fairly.

REQUIREMENTS:

• Matric

• BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification

  • At least 3 years in software development experience incl.
  • transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA
  • Integration frameworks & techniques, Web frameworks e.g., Angular will be beneficial
  • C# 6/7; SQL; OO Principles; Design patterns SOLID MVC; TDD; Java Script; ALM e.g. Atlassian
  • Git, XML, BPMN, Agile e.g., Scrum or Kanban
  • WCF, CleanCode
  • UIPath / Blue Prism / WorkFusion etc. (required if no workflow)

ATTRIBUTES:

• Understand and adapt to the Engineering methodologies which include Agile and Water/Scrum/Fall

• Business management skills

• Strong leadership abilities – decisive, influential, and inspirational.

• Good communication including verbal and business writing skills.

• Strong analytical skills.

• Process driven in terms of planning and organising skills.

• A combination of initiation, integration skills.

• Aptitude and dedication to thrive in a dynamic and deadline-oriented environment.

• Ability to work across business units with varying stakeholders

Personal Qualities:

• Passionate

• Self-motivator

• Interpersonal abilities

• Value and performance driven

• Systematic

• Process orientation

• Customer focus

• Results and action oriented

• Integrity & Tenacity

Desired Skills:

  • Software
  • Developer
  • Engineering Methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *