Software Engineer (Java) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
A Company using the latest technologies to build state of the art services that are highly optimized for performance at massive levels, is looking for a top-class Software Engineer, who has a Degree in Computer Science (ideal honours/strong bachelors), and strong JAVA, to join a great team as we continue to build and enhance our presence in our international markets. While this is an individual contributor role, you’ll be involved in many aspects– helping evolve our existing architecture, working with teams to improve operations, and implementing new features and functionality.
DUTIES:
- Designing and implementing systems
- Optimizing systems for high throughput
- Write both functional and technical specifications
- Manage version control
- Manage the build server
- Writing and maintaining unit tests
REQUIREMENTS:
• 2+ years of experience (looking for junior, intermediate and Seniors)
• Degree in computer science (ideal honours/strong bachelors)
• Strong JAVA
• Multi-threaded environments
ATTRIBUTES:
Interest in software development and looking for international exposure
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Engineer
- Java