Tester (QA) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Brooklyn

ENVIRONMENT:

A Software and digital services company who has grown into a multi-faceted digital powerhouse, who create bespoke software platforms, mobile apps, VR apps, and websites is looking for a Software Testing Expert with a strong quality mindset and experience in user acceptance testing of large software products.

DUTIES:

Work as tester in a team responsible for end-to-end quality assurance in a scaled agile setup consisting of several DevOps teams following a continuous software delivery model.

Define, execute, and document manual tests, with a strong focus on exploratory testing. Execute tests in three weekly release cycles.

Collaborate with members of DevOps teams to understand new features and to derive strategies for testing.

Support DevOps teams by defining acceptance criteria for stories (and epics) with the mindset to prevent bugs and to foster test automation.

Support the go-live decision-making processes of releases and hot fixes.

Participate in the testing guild, the forum for driving test methodologies, tools, and processes across all DevOps teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Azure, DevOps, Test Plans, JIRA, Confluence,

ATTRIBUTES:

Bring the willingness to deep-dive and thoroughly understand the business domain, processes, and capabilities of the system end-to-end – you will be one of the expert users of the system

