Tester (QA) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Brooklyn

Jan 12, 2023

ENVIRONMENT:

A Software and digital services company who has grown into a multi-faceted digital powerhouse, who create bespoke software platforms, mobile apps, VR apps, and websites is looking for a Software Testing Expert with a strong quality mindset and experience in user acceptance testing of large software products.

DUTIES:

  • Work as tester in a team responsible for end-to-end quality assurance in a scaled agile setup consisting of several DevOps teams following a continuous software delivery model.
  • Define, execute, and document manual tests, with a strong focus on exploratory testing. Execute tests in three weekly release cycles.
  • Collaborate with members of DevOps teams to understand new features and to derive strategies for testing.
  • Support DevOps teams by defining acceptance criteria for stories (and epics) with the mindset to prevent bugs and to foster test automation.
  • Support the go-live decision-making processes of releases and hot fixes.
  • Participate in the testing guild, the forum for driving test methodologies, tools, and processes across all DevOps teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Azure, DevOps, Test Plans, JIRA, Confluence,

ATTRIBUTES:

Bring the willingness to deep-dive and thoroughly understand the business domain, processes, and capabilities of the system end-to-end – you will be one of the expert users of the system

Desired Skills:

  • Tester
  • QA
  • Software

