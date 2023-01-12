Tester (QA) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Brooklyn

ENVIRONMENT:
A Software and digital services company who has grown into a multi-faceted digital powerhouse, who create bespoke software platforms, mobile apps, VR apps, and websites is looking for a Software Testing Expert with a strong quality mindset and experience in user acceptance testing of large software products.
DUTIES:
- Work as tester in a team responsible for end-to-end quality assurance in a scaled agile setup consisting of several DevOps teams following a continuous software delivery model.
- Define, execute, and document manual tests, with a strong focus on exploratory testing. Execute tests in three weekly release cycles.
- Collaborate with members of DevOps teams to understand new features and to derive strategies for testing.
- Support DevOps teams by defining acceptance criteria for stories (and epics) with the mindset to prevent bugs and to foster test automation.
- Support the go-live decision-making processes of releases and hot fixes.
- Participate in the testing guild, the forum for driving test methodologies, tools, and processes across all DevOps teams.
REQUIREMENTS:
Azure, DevOps, Test Plans, JIRA, Confluence,
ATTRIBUTES:
Bring the willingness to deep-dive and thoroughly understand the business domain, processes, and capabilities of the system end-to-end – you will be one of the expert users of the system
Desired Skills:
- Tester
- QA
- Software