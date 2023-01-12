UI Developer (Angular) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 12, 2023

We are recruiting a UI Developer (Angular) to join our dynamic team working remotely.

Our ideal candidate is a Front-end Developer who is passionate about UI/ UX and who can add great value from both a Front-end Development and Design perspective.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Design or IT Related Degree/Diploma

Experience required:

  • At least 5 to 7 years corporate experience in a UX/UI Design role, preferably gained in a Consulting/Agency environment.

  • Strong Angular 4+ skills.

  • UI/ UX Design experience

  • Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills

  • LESS and SASS experience

  • Angular 4+ (a must), JavaScript and jQuery

  • NPM component packaging NgRX for state management

  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX.

  • Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams.

  • Basic Photoshop experience.

  • Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

  • Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN.

  • Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them.

  • Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment.

  • Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS is a bonus!

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Front-End Development and Design.

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project.

  • Research, development and apply new technologies.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments for Production and UAT.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Planning and Organizing

  • Fast Learner

  • Problem Solver

Work Environment:

  • Remote Working Model.

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *