Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Sandown

Jan 13, 2023

You will be:

  • Support the development of detailed business cases (including defining solution characteristics, effort estimations etc.)
  • Solution Design (within DevOps Context)
  • Translate business requirements into detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies.
  • Build detailed user stories to be leveraged for system requirements design (modular) Leverage business analysis & modeling tools and apply notation standards such as UML/BPMN to diagrammatically/visually document: business requirements, business processes, system processes & integration .
  • Work collaboratively with project / program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineers to define backlog, release & DevOps / project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap (what should happen when)
  • Continuously improve system requirements mapping (e.g. leverage input from questions asked etc. to consistently improve the quality of the requirements analysis for easier interpretation by the development teams)

EXPERIENCE:

  • 6-8 years business analysis experience
  • Experience in Agile Methodology
  • Degree or Diploma in computer science, commerce or business administration
  • Banking domain experience, preferred

Desired Skills:

  • Banking
  • payments
  • Agile

About The Employer:

Siri Technologies is looking for a Business Analyst to join a team of Developers in an exciting project in the Financial services sector.

