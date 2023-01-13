Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Sandown

You will be:
- Support the development of detailed business cases (including defining solution characteristics, effort estimations etc.)
- Solution Design (within DevOps Context)
- Translate business requirements into detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies.
- Build detailed user stories to be leveraged for system requirements design (modular) Leverage business analysis & modeling tools and apply notation standards such as UML/BPMN to diagrammatically/visually document: business requirements, business processes, system processes & integration .
- Work collaboratively with project / program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineers to define backlog, release & DevOps / project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap (what should happen when)
- Continuously improve system requirements mapping (e.g. leverage input from questions asked etc. to consistently improve the quality of the requirements analysis for easier interpretation by the development teams)
EXPERIENCE:
- 6-8 years business analysis experience
- Experience in Agile Methodology
- Degree or Diploma in computer science, commerce or business administration
- Banking domain experience, preferred
Desired Skills:
- Banking
- payments
- Agile
About The Employer:
Siri Technologies is looking for a Business Analyst to join a team of Developers in an exciting project in the Financial services sector.