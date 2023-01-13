Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Sandown

You will be:

Support the development of detailed business cases (including defining solution characteristics, effort estimations etc.)

Solution Design (within DevOps Context)

Translate business requirements into detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies.

Build detailed user stories to be leveraged for system requirements design (modular) Leverage business analysis & modeling tools and apply notation standards such as UML/BPMN to diagrammatically/visually document: business requirements, business processes, system processes & integration .

Work collaboratively with project / program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineers to define backlog, release & DevOps / project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap (what should happen when)

Continuously improve system requirements mapping (e.g. leverage input from questions asked etc. to consistently improve the quality of the requirements analysis for easier interpretation by the development teams)

EXPERIENCE:

6-8 years business analysis experience

Experience in Agile Methodology

Degree or Diploma in computer science, commerce or business administration

Banking domain experience, preferred

Desired Skills:

Banking

payments

Agile

About The Employer:

Siri Technologies is looking for a Business Analyst to join a team of Developers in an exciting project in the Financial services sector.

