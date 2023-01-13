Cloud Data Engineer

Managing the organization’s cloud-based systems

and processes.

Setting up architectures using cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, or

others.

Managing security and access of cloud-based systems.

Collaboration with Engineering team to identify and implement the most

optimal cloud-based solutions for the company.

Planning, designing and developing cloud-based applications.

Deploying and debugging cloud initiatives as needed

Educating teams on the implementation of new cloud-based initiatives,

Use of APIs to design RESTful services, and integrate them with existing

data providers, using JSON or XML as needed.

Lead and develop best practices for larger Cloud Engineer teambuilding.

Designing web services in the cloud along with implementing the set-up of geographically

redundant services.

Orchestrating and automating cloud-based platforms

Elicit complex business requirements using a variety of methods such as

interviews, document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the

requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.

Manage key aspects of the data management system including being

responsible for developing or operating key elements of the system.

Approve database specifications, ensuring all agreed standards and protocols

are followed and data integrity is preserved.

Document complex “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes

required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change

required.

Lead in detecting and analysing security incidents including attacks, breaches,

and identified vulnerabilities and remediate any security gaps in line with the

security incident management procedure.

Implement all aspects of data architecture, turning event analytics, raw

application data, and business systems into key business insights.

Use metrics and benchmarks to monitor accuracy and quality.

efficient.

Promptly and effectively addresses process breakdowns.

Ensures that the team has adequate resources to invest in technology advancements and

the training to use them well.

Deploys

some new technologies to enhance effectiveness of the group and business.

Prioritise for the greatest strategic impact on the organisatiion.

Explores possibilities that may impact the team or organisation in the

future.

Works at an advanced level to utilize the appropriate modeling tool(s) to diagram

the requirements from data and state changes, process and process

improvements, as well as use cases and user stories.

Technical writing; Affinity Diagram; Analysis Skills; Escalation; Managing

Changes to Requirements; Project Change Management Plan; Project Change

Log/Register; Project Change Request.

EDUCATION

University / Post Graduate (Masters Degree)

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering; Master’s degree a plus.

Certification as an AWS Solutions Architect, Cloud Security Certification, and/or

OpenStack Administrator Certification a plus. (Other cloud-related certification

also a plus.)

EXPERIENCE

Five years’ experience in developing software using languages such as Java,

Python, C++ or Ruby.

Experience with SOA applications and cloud-based services, preferably AWS.

Experience working with OpenStack, Linux/UNIX, Rackspace, Docker and

Microsoft Azure.

Three to five years’ experience in a Cloud Engineer role or related position.

Knowledge of web services, API, REST and RPC.

Strong awareness of networking and internet protocols, including TCP/IP, DNS,

SMTP, HTTP and distributed networks.

Database experience, including knowledge of SQL and NoSQL, and related data

stores such as Postgres.

Extensive experience with open-source technology, software development and

system engineering.

Excellent communication and organizational skills, and the ability to stay

focused on completing tasks and meeting goals within a busy workspace.

Desired Skills:

Java

Cloud

Python

C++

Ruby

OpenStack

AWS

Linux

TCP

IP

DNS

SMTP

HTTP

SQL

NoSQL

Postgres

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Listed telecommunications company

