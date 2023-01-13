Cloud Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Managing the organization’s cloud-based systems
and processes.
Setting up architectures using cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, or
others.
Managing security and access of cloud-based systems.
Collaboration with Engineering team to identify and implement the most
optimal cloud-based solutions for the company.
Planning, designing and developing cloud-based applications.
Deploying and debugging cloud initiatives as needed
Educating teams on the implementation of new cloud-based initiatives,
Use of APIs to design RESTful services, and integrate them with existing
data providers, using JSON or XML as needed.
Lead and develop best practices for larger Cloud Engineer teambuilding.
Designing web services in the cloud along with implementing the set-up of geographically
redundant services.
Orchestrating and automating cloud-based platforms
Elicit complex business requirements using a variety of methods such as
interviews, document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the
requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.
Manage key aspects of the data management system including being
responsible for developing or operating key elements of the system.
Approve database specifications, ensuring all agreed standards and protocols
are followed and data integrity is preserved.
Document complex “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes
required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change
required.
Lead in detecting and analysing security incidents including attacks, breaches,
and identified vulnerabilities and remediate any security gaps in line with the
security incident management procedure.
Implement all aspects of data architecture, turning event analytics, raw
application data, and business systems into key business insights.
Use metrics and benchmarks to monitor accuracy and quality.
efficient.
Promptly and effectively addresses process breakdowns.
Ensures that the team has adequate resources to invest in technology advancements and
the training to use them well.
Deploys
some new technologies to enhance effectiveness of the group and business.
Prioritise for the greatest strategic impact on the organisatiion.
Explores possibilities that may impact the team or organisation in the
future.
ts
Works at an advanced level to utilize the appropriate modeling tool(s) to diagram
the requirements from data and state changes, process and process
improvements, as well as use cases and user stories.
Technical writing; Affinity Diagram; Analysis Skills; Escalation; Managing
Changes to Requirements; Project Change Management Plan; Project Change
Log/Register; Project Change Request.
EDUCATION
University / Post Graduate (Masters Degree)
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering; Master’s degree a plus.
Certification as an AWS Solutions Architect, Cloud Security Certification, and/or
OpenStack Administrator Certification a plus. (Other cloud-related certification
also a plus.)
EXPERIENCE
Five years’ experience in developing software using languages such as Java,
Python, C++ or Ruby.
Experience with SOA applications and cloud-based services, preferably AWS.
Experience working with OpenStack, Linux/UNIX, Rackspace, Docker and
Microsoft Azure.
Three to five years’ experience in a Cloud Engineer role or related position.
Knowledge of web services, API, REST and RPC.
Strong awareness of networking and internet protocols, including TCP/IP, DNS,
SMTP, HTTP and distributed networks.
Database experience, including knowledge of SQL and NoSQL, and related data
stores such as Postgres.
Extensive experience with open-source technology, software development and
system engineering.
Excellent communication and organizational skills, and the ability to stay
focused on completing tasks and meeting goals within a busy workspace.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Cloud
- Python
- C++
- Ruby
- OpenStack
- AWS
- Linux
- TCP
- IP
- DNS
- SMTP
- HTTP
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Postgres
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Listed telecommunications company