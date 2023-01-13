Data Engineer (CPT Only) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

CONTRIBUTE to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment as the next Data Engineer sought by an innovative Financial Services provider. You will also be expected to analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the D&A environment while participating in and providing input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation for new and existing D&A products and systems. The ideal candidate will require at least 6 years’ proven experience within Management Information Systems / Systems Analysis together with a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification with detailed knowledge of IT Systems Development Processes (SDLC), Application Development, ETL Processes, Rational database system and cloud data warehousing, Dimensional Modelling with a solid understanding of Banking systems environment, Banking business model & best practices for Quality Assurance (QA). You must also have proficiency in SQL Server, SSIS, SSRS & SSAS.

DUTIES:

Development and Design –

Gain an understanding of the functional description and technical solution design through guidance from the Architect, ensuring clear understanding of requirements.

Apply analysis requirements for product and system development according to development best practice standards, the Data Product Life Cycle (DPLC) and Bank Way of Work (WoW) Agile process to: Develop enhancements for existing products to requirements. Develop rational database system and cloud data warehousing to the required standard and as contracted with the team in terms of the WoW.

Provide implementation instructions to the team for any developments.

Testing –

Perform Unit and Integration Testing on existing environments and developments in line with the DPLC – Update / Amend test packs according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas. Fix minor and major bugs for the products in the D&A environment. Fix escalated bugs for existing products in the D&A environment from provided technical solution design document.

Provide support to the development, Quality Assurance (QA) and production environments including standby duties and respond to and resolve issues.

Projects –

Provision Data Engineering support for specific value stream projects through the design and development of new products.

Gain an understanding of the functional description and technical solution design through guidance from the Architect, ensuring clear understanding of requirements – Assist the Architect with the compilation of the technical solution design documentation. Provide technical input to the Architect during the compilation of technical solution design documentation for new and existing products and services.

Use the technical solution design documentation for product and system development according to development and best practice standards – Develop rational database system and cloud data warehousing.

Provide implementation instructions for all developments.

Research and Continuous Improvement –

Participate in knowledge-transfer sessions facilitated by the Architect.

Take ownership to improve own technical knowledge about the D&A database and data warehouse environment.

Stay current with developments in areas of technology that are relevant to the D&A environment (i.e., MS SQL, Database servers, Source control tools, Testing tools, bug tracking tools, etc.).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Data Analysis.

Experience/Skills –

At least 6 years’ proven experience within Management Information Systems / Systems Analysis together with a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification OR At least 6-8 years’ proven experience within Management Information Systems / System Analysis.

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT Systems Development Processes (SDLC).

Application Development.

ETL Processes.

Rational database system and cloud data warehousing.

Dimensional Modelling.

Standards and governance.

Agile Development life cycle.

Testing practices.

Proven experience in:

SQL Server and / or business intelligence tools (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS).

Data Warehousing.

Data Management Lifecycle.

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment.

Banking business model.

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook).

Ideal to have –

Data analysis and design.

Data Architecture (technical design and implementation processes).

Proven experience in:

Python and/or Open-Source Development tools.

Visualisation Technologies: MS Power BI, AWS QuickSight.

Cloud Environment. Experience working in an AWS environment as well as with AWS technologies. Participation in PBT Graduate Programme / Training / Skills Development, PBT Academy, e.g., Data Engineering, BI Business Analysis, Data Modelling.



ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical.

Communications skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship Management skills.

Problem solving skills.

