Data Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Data Manager – Sandton – 12 month contract

The incumbent will be required to discover efficient ways to organize, store and analyze data, with specific attention to security and confidentiality, and to evaluate their performance whilst continuously ensuring enhancements.

The incumbent will also be required to ensure that digital solutions are protected from security breaches, data losses as well as provide thought leadership in aligning business strategies and best practices with regard to data management.

Minimum Requirements

Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, or a related field

Experience

At least 5 –10 years’ experience in developing and managing a data analytics capability

Experience is database design and systems, database technology, and logical data analysis with an understanding of how data drives the development of applications and business requirements through appropriate design principles, methodologies and tools

Experience experience in the deployment and usage of various analytic tools such as Power BI and Micro strategies

Role Outputs

Define the data management strategy for company

Drive the implementation and adoption of data management strategy

Build data capability to service entire business

Manage, analyse, interpret, and organize business data

Ensure that the service provider platform journey aligns to the company data strategy

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Review and redefine data information management processes within company

Identify, control and escalate potential risks which may lead to increased costs

Enhance current visualisations tools such as Power BI and Micro strategies

Reporting and analytics for various internal/external stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Data manager

data analytics

Power BI

database design

