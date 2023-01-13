Data Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Data Manager – Sandton – 12 month contract
The incumbent will be required to discover efficient ways to organize, store and analyze data, with specific attention to security and confidentiality, and to evaluate their performance whilst continuously ensuring enhancements.
The incumbent will also be required to ensure that digital solutions are protected from security breaches, data losses as well as provide thought leadership in aligning business strategies and best practices with regard to data management.
Minimum Requirements
Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, or a related field
Experience
- At least 5 –10 years’ experience in developing and managing a data analytics capability
- Experience is database design and systems, database technology, and logical data analysis with an understanding of how data drives the development of applications and business requirements through appropriate design principles, methodologies and tools
- Experience experience in the deployment and usage of various analytic tools such as Power BI and Micro strategies
Role Outputs
- Define the data management strategy for company
- Drive the implementation and adoption of data management strategy
- Build data capability to service entire business
- Manage, analyse, interpret, and organize business data
- Ensure that the service provider platform journey aligns to the company data strategy
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
- Review and redefine data information management processes within company
- Identify, control and escalate potential risks which may lead to increased costs
- Enhance current visualisations tools such as Power BI and Micro strategies
- Reporting and analytics for various internal/external stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Data manager
- data analytics
- Power BI
- database design