DevOps Lead

One of the leading Retail giants in the beautiful City of Cape Town are on the lookout for a DevOps Manager/ DevOps Lead.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems or a related field, or equivalent work experience

Certification in Azure DevOps

10+ Years Working experience within the IT industry

5+ Years Hands on Experience implementing and managing complex DevOps Pipelines

2+ Years Experience with implementing complex DevOps Pipelines using Azure DevOps

3+ Years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production (SDLC) and how DevOps interact with this in the Cloud. (desirable).

3+ Years Experience in Identification and formulation of Language Standard, Artifacts, Tools, and Processes.

2+ Years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes would be advantageous. (desirable)

In-depth knowledge of the Systems Development Life Cycle.

