Enterprise Architect – 13 January 2023 at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Gauteng East Rand

Applications are invited for the position of Enterprise Architect (Grade 7) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: IT Planning and Governance.
Major Activities
- Develop and manage the creation or evolution of the EA (Business, Data, Applications, Technology) program / function
- Promote the business value of the EA program/function and its process, and the results of the EA programme to business and IT management/executives.
- Develop the implementation plan for the EA based on business strategy and requirements.
- Seek opportunities to highlight how digital business initiatives will potentially impact enterprisesâ€™ economic architecture and metrics.
- Communicate and drive the adoption of the resource management strategies, principles, and agreed resource plan and EA strategies.
- Manage EA requirements and support business and IT with advice and expertise on architectural principles, models and building blocks.
- Define EA strategy and roadmap.
- Ensure business value of EA as an enabler of EA strategy formulation, execution, and as support for technology innovation, which drives the organisationâ€™s targeted IT and business outcomes.
- Establish a common architecture consisting of business process, information, data, application and technology architecture layers.
- Scan the external environment for major disruptive technology and nontechnology trends (trendspotting) that affect IT and the business.
- Improve alignment, increase agility, improve quality of information and generate potential cost savings through architecture initiatives
- Provide practical advice and best practices to overcome Business challenges and successfully deliver the expected business outcomes.
- Contextualize the technology trends based on PESTEL analysis and other nontechnology trends.
- Determine the potential impact on the enterpriseâ€™s business architecture and direction.
- Construct technology-enabled operating models and provide viable options and visibility into execution issues.
- Manage portfolio of EA services and ensure alignment with strategic objectives and solution development.
- Develop the resource plan and EA strategies for delivering value and mitigating risk.
- Monitor IT related sourcing strategies, EA strategies, and IT-related capabilities and resources to ensure that current and future needs and objectives of the enterprise can be met.
- Advise, guide and support the IT and business on EA matters.
- Identify required actions for solution acquisition or development based on the EA, taking into account scope and/or time and/or budget limitations.
- Review of technical specification to ensure compliance EA standards.
- Manage the ITâ€™s economic and financial levers that are susceptible to digital transformation, to effectively support and guide technology investment decisions.
- Create key models and practices that describe the baseline and target architectures, in line with the enterprise and IT strategy.
- Define requirements for taxonomy, standards, guidelines, procedures, templates and tools, and provide a linkage for these components.
- Define principles for the management and control of the EA.
- Define current and future state business models to practically apply new and emerging technologies.
- Identify gaps between current and target state and describe the high-level changes in the EA (business, information, data, applications and technology domains).
- Ensure risk, costs, benefits and technical conformance EA standards
- Detail potential competitive threats from digital enterprises that are generally considered outside of your traditional realm of competition.
- Guide and advise stakeholders about disruptive technologies and trends.
- Determine the relationship between people, processes, information, and technology, and to the external environment.
- Work with business peers to develop the present business capability models and roadmaps to facilitate discussion and decision making with stakeholders across the enterprise on EA matters.
- Define the businessâ€™ future and current IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement and driving the business forward.
- Provide an expert opinion and advise on EA-related matters and decisions.
- Align the IT-related models with EA models.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent
-
TOGAF Certification or related Enterprise Architecture Certification
-
Minimum Experience
-
Five (5) or more years of experience in any of the following disciplines: enterprise, solution, technical, information or integration architecture
- Five (5) or more years of business experience in strategic and operations planning and/or business analysis.