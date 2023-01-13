Full Stack Developer

FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Take your career to a whole new level

R 480 000 – R 650 000 plus benefits

Minimum Requirements:



Grade 12 certificate or equivalent Level 4 qualification issued by SAQA

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Diploma in Information Technology

Clear criminal and ITC record

Required Experience in PHP, OOP, MVC, MS-SQL, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, HTML, CSS, XHTML, AJAX

Knowledge/Experience in MySQL, PostGres, GIT

Experience in Laravel framework advantageous

Experience Python and C# advantageous

Experience in the use of debugging software advantageous

Minimum of 5-7 years working experience

Desired Skills:

full stack developer

JavaScript

jQuery

PHP

