IT Security Specialist

Retail company in La Lucia, KZN is looking for a IT Security Specialist. The Security Specialist will provide support to infrastructure and systems at a technical/security level, mediate/facilitate with Third Parties to assist with risk assessment and remediation to mitigate risk within the environment. Must have ability to investigate cases and provide incident reports related to specific problems. Manage change control procedures and with creation of Security Policy, driving security processes & configuration management in line with multiple Security Frameworks.

Environment:

Office based.

Multi-cultural.

Work in Team supporting 650 retail stores and head office environment.

Flexibility to work on Stand-by /Shifts Weekend

Diverse IT related tasks on a weekly basis.

Main Tasks and Responsibilities include:

Focus areas networking and network security, operating system administration, business continuity & disaster recovery, intrusion detection, hardware & software configuration, risk management

Maintain network security by regularly monitoring all access points and providing vulnerability reports to management

Analyse systems, security controls, and event logs to detect anomalies

Background of network security related to firewalls, switches, perimeter level

Plan to safeguard infrastructure against unauthorised modification, destruction, or closure.

Build documentation/Policy of existing and new processes

Confirm DR infrastructure Test restorations when required with Third Party

Work with multiple stakeholders (internal and external) to assess assets and identify security compliance gaps.

Propose technical and operational suggestions, remediation solutions

Assist in performing preventive maintenance

Collaborate with third parties /team members to ensure security hardening, maturity levels and compliance is enclosed on new projects.

Analyse systems, security controls, and event logs to detect illicit activity

System Implementation, keep unauthorized users from accessing sensitive data files.

Keep accurate track and current backup files of all important data on the shared corporate network

Troubleshoot, escalate, manage and resolving incidents, ability to assess and weigh current & evolving security threats in an operational environment – life cycle.

After hours standby and support may be required from time to time based on MDR

Minimum Requirements

Matric and IT qualifications .

. CompTIA Security + or alternative | CompTIA Server and Network + or equivalent

Advantage of Security Frameworks, risk & compliance

2-4 years infrastructure Security & support experience

Our Ideal Candidate:

Must meet minimum requirements.

Self-managed

Passionate about excellent customer service delivery.

Ability to be an effective team player.

Dedicated, honest, hardworking individual with the ability to complete tasks handed over.

The ability to always work in a professional manner.

Excellent organising skills with the ability to work within pressurised environment.

Adhere to company processes and procedures.

Skills:

Conflict handling skills

Problem Solving skills

Very good interpersonal skills

Good Customer relationship

Strong administration and organizational skills

Strong communication skills

coordination skills

Desired Skills:

Network Security

Operating system administration

Business Continuity

Disaster recovery

Infrastructure Security

