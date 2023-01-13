IT Technician Support

A leading IT company are looking for an IT technician to join the team.
Technicians will be responsible for remote and onsite support.
Requirements
- Have experience with Support Microsoft desktop Operations and office software.
- Basic knowledge of Microsoft server 2008 or above.
- Knowledge of networks, MS 365 & antivirus software.
- A+,N+ and MCP.
- Customer service orientated.
- Fully bilingual Afrikaans and English
- Valid driver’s license
- Own reliable transport.
Desired Skills:
- It Support
- Customer Service
- A+
- N+
- MCP
- Microsoft
- MS Office
- Windows 7
- Windows 11
- MS 365
- Anti Virus
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The company will compensate for fuel for traveling purposes and a contribution towards costs of servicing the vehicle used for work.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CTC Package
- Fuel Allowance