IT Technician Support – Gauteng Hatfield

A leading IT company are looking for an IT technician to join the team.

Technicians will be responsible for remote and onsite support.

Requirements

Have experience with Support Microsoft desktop Operations and office software.

Basic knowledge of Microsoft server 2008 or above.

Knowledge of networks, MS 365 & antivirus software.

A+,N+ and MCP.

Customer service orientated.

Fully bilingual Afrikaans and English

Valid driver’s license

Own reliable transport.

Desired Skills:

It Support

Customer Service

A+

N+

MCP

Microsoft

MS Office

Windows 7

Windows 11

MS 365

Anti Virus

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The company will compensate for fuel for traveling purposes and a contribution towards costs of servicing the vehicle used for work.

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC Package

Fuel Allowance

