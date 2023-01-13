IT Technician Support – Gauteng Hatfield

Jan 13, 2023

A leading IT company are looking for an IT technician to join the team.
Technicians will be responsible for remote and onsite support.

Requirements

  • Have experience with Support Microsoft desktop Operations and office software.
  • Basic knowledge of Microsoft server 2008 or above.
  • Knowledge of networks, MS 365 & antivirus software.
  • A+,N+ and MCP.
  • Customer service orientated.
  • Fully bilingual Afrikaans and English
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Own reliable transport.

Desired Skills:

  • It Support
  • Customer Service
  • A+
  • N+
  • MCP
  • Microsoft
  • MS Office
  • Windows 7
  • Windows 11
  • MS 365
  • Anti Virus

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software
  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The company will compensate for fuel for traveling purposes and a contribution towards costs of servicing the vehicle used for work.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • CTC Package
  • Fuel Allowance

