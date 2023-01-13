Junior Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Junior Software Developer
R 300 000 – R 400 000 plus benefits
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 certificate or equivalent Level 4 qualification issued by SAQA
- Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or diploma in Information Technology advantageous
- Clear criminal and ITC record
- Required Experience in PHP, MS-SQL, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, HTML, CSS, XHTML, AJAX
- Knowledge/Experience in MySQL, PostGres, GIT, MVC, OOP
- Experience in Laravel framework advantageous
- Experience Python and C# advantageous
- Experience in the use of debugging software advantageous
- Minimum of 3-5 years working experience
Desired Skills:
- Junior Software Developer
- MySQL
- Python
- C#