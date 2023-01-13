Linux / Windows Server Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

The Server Engineer is accountable for the following data center systems: Virtualization, Linux, and Windows systems infrastructure; Linux and Windows and application systems. Responsibilities on these systems include engineering and provisioning, operations and support, maintenance and research and development to ensure continual innovation.

The Server Engineer will also provide executive support to the UK and NL office, including end user computing support. The executive offices require prioritized support when required.

DUTIES:

Ensure system connectivity of all servers, shared software, groupware, and other applications.

Discuss challenges around IT infrastructure and provide plans to address these areas.

Create and maintain documentation as it relates to system configuration, mapping, processes, and service records.

Ensure compatibility and interoperability of in-house computing systems.

Plan with management and perform in-depth tests, including end-user reviews, for modified and new systems.

Monitor and test system performance; prepare and deliver system performance statistics and reports.

Provide orientation and training to end users for all modified and new systems.

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirement.

Troubleshoot issues and outages and prepare RCAs for the affected areas.

Perform Tests and upgrades to systems with new releases and models.

Apply OS patches and upgrades on a regular basis and upgrade administrative tools and utilities. Configure / add new services as necessary.

Maintain operational, configuration, or other procedures.

Perform ongoing performance tuning, hardware upgrades, and resource optimization as required. Configure CPU, memory, and disk partitions as required.

Key Challenges:

Maintenance and implementation of compliancy to IRM, GDPR, PCI DSS and Other IT Security controls where applicable.

Support the implementation of strategic solutions.

Maintain appropriate relationships with key stakeholders whilst still being able to constructively challenge.

Being able to deliver against SLA commitments through virtual teams and influencing as opposed to direct control.

Professionalism: Team discipline and individual professionalism is essential for working in a virtual team. Be an excellent team worker.

Customer Focus: Represent the customer case; understand the business of the customer and deliver consistent and effective support.

People: Be able to work smoothly with a large spectrum of stakeholders, skills, and cultures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience in overseeing the design, development, and implementation of software systems, applications, and related products.

Proven experience with systems planning, security principles, and general software management best practices.

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

Competencies:

Server Administration.

Endpoint Support.

Message and Collaboration.

Backup Administration.

Virtualization Technologies. .

Application Virtualization.

Storage Technologies.

Threat Management.

Citrix Support.

Cloud Environments.

Technology:

Windows Server, 2016, 2012 R2, Linux, SLES Linux – +- 5 Years

Windows 10, 8 + Android / iOS – +- 3 – 5 Years

Exchange 2013, Exchange 2010, ActiveSync Technologies, Skype for Business, Office 365 both Hybrid / On Prem, SharePoint – +- 5 Years

Veeam Backup & Replication, CommVault – +-5 Years

VSphere VMware, Nutanix – +- 5 Years

Citrix XenApp 7.5 – +- 3 Years

IBM Storewize, Various Aspects of Storage – +- 3 Years

Trend Anti-Virus, Forticlient , Symantec Message Labs – +- 3-5 Years

Citrix Xenapp, Citrix VDI Support – +- 1 – 2 Years

Microsoft O365, Azure Platforms, AWS platforms, INTUNE – +- 2 Years

ATTRIBUTES:

Good project management skills.

Excellent written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to conduct research into systems issues and products as required.

Ability to communicate ideas in both technical and user-friendly language.

Highly self-motivated and directed, with keen attention to detail.

Proven analytical and creative problem-solving abilities.

Able to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Strong customer service orientation.

Ability to work in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Excellent understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

