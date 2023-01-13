PowerBI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Power BI developer that will be responsible for the development and administration of BI tools along with complete knowledge of the BI system.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Power BI Certifications

Duties/Responsibilities:

Understand business requirements of BI context and design a data model to transform raw data into meaningful insights

Use Power BI to create dashboards and interactive visual reports

Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) that have clear goals and consistently monitor them.

Analyze data and present it.

Convert business requirements into technical specifications and implement them through reports that support decision-making.

Establish relationships between data and develop tabular and multi multidimensional data models

Charts and data documents to explain algorithms, parameters, models, and relationships

Design, Development, Testing, providing Power BI scripts, performing detailed analysis

Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI

Analyzing the current ETL process, defining and designing new systems

Data warehouse development and working with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS

Redefining changes to improve existing business intelligence systems and designing technically / strategically

Creating customized diagrams and user-defined calculations as needed

Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions with SQL queries for best results, filters, and graphs to better understand your data at all levels for performance improvements and suggestions

Collaborate with users and team members at various levels for suggestions and improvement.

Travel:

Occasionally might be required to travel to client sides

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

