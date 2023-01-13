Python Software Engineer (Node and Java) – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An exciting opportunity is available for a Software Engineer (Python, Node.js, Java) to join a premium automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game. They are known for combining pioneering technologies, emotional products and personalized customer support to create the unique overall experience for their clients.

To thrive in our team, you will be passionate about solving problems, and hack at something until you have conquered it.

Requirements:

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development

More Advantageous Skills:

MongoDB Exposure

AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

Typescript

Reference Number for this position is GZ56311 which is a long-term contract position offering between R650 to R800 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

SNS

SQS

S3

ECS

Lambda

KMS

TypeScript

NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

