Rise in inactive BTC as market stagnates

Bitcoin hodlers are becoming increasingly popular, with investors looking to hold on to their BTC longer.

BTC hodlers are optimistic about the future of bitcoin and its ability to increase in value over time.

The total amount of inactive bitcoin (BTC) for at least six months has grown to over 15 million, according to an analysis by CryptoMonday.de.

Stagnant BTC supply since 2010 has slowly increased over the years, with a few exceptions in 2018 and late 2021. This indicates that Bitcoin holders are increasing their holdings rather than trading or moving them around.

Jonathan Merry, CEO of CryptoMonday, comments: “The stagnation is due to the constant decline in BTC prices which has lowered people’s interest in trading at the moment.

“Besides, it is possible that the network is not used as much as it once was. This could be due to the increasing use of alternative cryptos like Ethereum.”