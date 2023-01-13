RMB Intermediate Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The Intermediate Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.

Duties:

Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using primarily Java and C#(advantage)

Assist in architecting new solutions

Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools

Mentor junior developers

Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement

Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications

Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements

Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions

Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Experience

Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer

Experience developing software with either Java and C#

Experience working with a relational database

Frontend development experience

Skills:

Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS.

Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)

Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks

Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous

A qualification specializing in software development

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required, or equivalent work experience and technical training

Software development best practices

Problem-solving and analytical skills

Communication and planning skills

Assertiveness and persistence is required to be effective in the front office environment

Strong awareness and interest in the financial markets

Desired Skills:

java

Springboot

hibernate

Soap

Rest

