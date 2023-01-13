RMB Intermediate Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The Intermediate Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.
Duties:
- Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using primarily Java and C#(advantage)
- Assist in architecting new solutions
- Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools
- Mentor junior developers
- Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement
- Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications
- Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements
- Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions
- Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions
Experience
Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer
Experience developing software with either Java and C#
Experience working with a relational database
Frontend development experience
Skills:
Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS.
Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)
Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks
Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous
A qualification specializing in software development
A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required, or equivalent work experience and technical training
Software development best practices
Problem-solving and analytical skills
Communication and planning skills
Assertiveness and persistence is required to be effective in the front office environment
Strong awareness and interest in the financial markets
Desired Skills:
- java
- Springboot
- hibernate
- Soap
- Rest