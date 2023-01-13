Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Business Development Analyst Team Leader to assist with the reporting to clients (internal and external). Engage with team to deliver quality presentations on fund performance and information, market movements, mandate changes, specific mandate changes, market valuation charts and marketing events, And more.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Asset Management

Powerpoint

Word

Excel

IRESS and Blooberg experiance

Workflow Analysis

communication skills.

client reporting

Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Development Finance Analyst

Chartered Financial Analyst

About The Employer:

Founded in the 1900 with a transparent approach to Unit and fixed Trusts, we have grown both our international and local clients. We pride ourself in a simple design approach in all our analysis on assets we invest in.

