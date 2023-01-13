Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Business Development Analyst Team Leader to assist with the reporting to clients (internal and external). Engage with team to deliver quality presentations on fund performance and information, market movements, mandate changes, specific mandate changes, market valuation charts and marketing events, And more.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Asset Management
- Powerpoint
- Word
- Excel
- IRESS and Blooberg experiance
- Workflow Analysis
- communication skills.
- client reporting
- Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Development Finance Analyst
- Chartered Financial Analyst
About The Employer:
Founded in the 1900 with a transparent approach to Unit and fixed Trusts, we have grown both our international and local clients. We pride ourself in a simple design approach in all our analysis on assets we invest in.