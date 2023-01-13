Senior Java Microservices Developer

Jan 13, 2023

We are looking for a Senior Java Microservices Developer to join our team in Johannesburg.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience Required:

  • At least 5 years of experience in Java Spring Development

  • At least 3 years of experience in Microservices

  • Must have knowledge or experience in Kubernetes

  • Any AWS experience is highly advantageous

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Work as part of the software engineering team that sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.

  • Collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.

  • Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

  • Transcribes comprehensive documentation. Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.

  • Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

  • Supporting the Scrum Master

  • Participate in and provide support in all Scrum related ceremonies.

  • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.

  • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.

  • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

  • Providing Guidance and Mentoring

  • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

  • Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

  • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

  • Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

  • Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

  • Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

  • A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

  • Excellent coding ability.

WORKING TIMES

  • Hybrid work model – location preference Gauteng

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

